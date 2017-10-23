Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,127.31 7,127.31 7,127.31 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,543.14 7,710.51 Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,674.61 8,674.61 8,674.61 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 28.84 28.84 28.84 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 31.55 31.55 31.55 27.26 Year Ending Mar-19 1 38.07 38.07 38.07 --