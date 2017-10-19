Edition:
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)

BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

23.94TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.98TL (-3.93%)
Prev Close
24.92TL
Open
25.12TL
Day's High
25.24TL
Day's Low
23.84TL
Volume
731,213
Avg. Vol
667,388
52-wk High
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2,184.00 2,184.00 2,184.00 2,184.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,437.00 2,437.00 2,437.00 2,437.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 518.00 506.93 11.07 2.14
Quarter Ending Sep-16 390.00 478.35 88.35 22.65
Quarter Ending Dec-15 449.00 450.41 1.41 0.31
Quarter Ending Sep-15 449.00 518.46 69.46 15.47
Quarter Ending Jun-15 541.50 529.08 12.42 2.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,184.00 2,184.00 2,184.00 2,184.00 2,184.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,437.00 2,437.00 2,437.00 2,437.00 2,437.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

