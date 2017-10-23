Edition:
Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)

BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,020.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
13,014.00
Open
13,150.00
Day's High
13,150.00
Day's Low
12,973.00
Volume
267,783
Avg. Vol
579,445
52-wk High
13,353.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 67,590.70 70,165.00 65,234.70 69,715.80
Year Ending Sep-18 11 72,622.60 76,233.00 69,401.00 76,682.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 929.97 956.00 910.20 937.80
Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,107.01 1,191.00 1,034.40 1,090.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 15.12 17.30 10.00 9.13

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 67,590.70 67,519.60 67,519.60 67,592.10 69,715.80
Year Ending Sep-18 72,622.60 72,683.90 72,683.90 72,705.30 76,682.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 929.97 929.05 929.05 933.52 937.80
Year Ending Sep-18 1,107.01 1,101.59 1,101.59 1,102.91 1,090.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Barloworld Ltd News

