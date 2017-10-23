Edition:
Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange

146.88GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.48 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
146.40
Open
146.90
Day's High
146.90
Day's Low
145.90
Volume
360,860
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.20 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 111.57 121.00 104.41 85.56
Year Ending Dec-18 6 134.60 147.00 124.58 88.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 6.72 7.12 6.51 6.98
Year Ending Dec-18 6 7.42 7.61 7.27 7.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.20 13.20 13.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 111.57 111.57 109.68 112.00 85.56
Year Ending Dec-18 134.60 134.60 132.13 134.51 88.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6.72 6.72 6.64 6.73 6.98
Year Ending Dec-18 7.42 7.42 7.39 7.34 7.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

