Edition:
India

Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

BC8G.DE on Xetra

68.89EUR
5:17pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€68.98
Open
€69.68
Day's High
€69.68
Day's Low
€68.73
Volume
45,414
Avg. Vol
51,390
52-wk High
€69.68
52-wk Low
€42.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,429.22 3,476.00 3,285.00 3,322.90
Year Ending Dec-18 9 3,720.54 3,813.00 3,506.00 3,532.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3.10 5.53 2.66 2.74
Year Ending Dec-18 9 3.06 3.20 2.89 3.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.58 13.40 9.10 12.86

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 794.75 822.20 27.45 3.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 756.83 803.13 46.30 6.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 913.80 935.25 21.45 2.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 744.47 730.03 14.45 1.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 742.60 723.39 19.21 2.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,429.22 3,449.82 3,423.64 3,390.80 3,322.90
Year Ending Dec-18 3,720.54 3,747.35 3,747.35 3,671.49 3,532.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bechtle AG News