Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.20INR
3:59pm IST
204.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.05 (-3.34%)
Rs-7.05 (-3.34%)
Prev Close
Rs211.25
Rs211.25
Open
Rs208.90
Rs208.90
Day's High
Rs218.00
Rs218.00
Day's Low
Rs201.65
Rs201.65
Volume
2,515,775
2,515,775
Avg. Vol
4,639,084
4,639,084
52-wk High
Rs244.95
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60
Rs41.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|5,326.00
|5,376.40
|50.40
|0.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|4,910.00
|4,707.00
|203.00
|4.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|5,442.00
|4,757.30
|684.70
|12.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|5,477.00
|4,568.30
|908.70
|16.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,016.00
|4,926.10
|910.10
|22.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings