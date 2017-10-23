NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)
BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
40.53EUR
9:05pm IST
40.53EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.44 (+1.11%)
€0.44 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
€40.09
€40.09
Open
€40.13
€40.13
Day's High
€40.71
€40.71
Day's Low
€39.83
€39.83
Volume
119,970
119,970
Avg. Vol
108,805
108,805
52-wk High
€49.92
€49.92
52-wk Low
€35.33
€35.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|3,976.00
|4,005.00
|3,900.00
|3,972.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|4,006.40
|4,078.00
|3,802.00
|4,068.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2.77
|3.16
|2.44
|2.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|3.32
|3.67
|3.06
|3.01
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|764.40
|816.00
|51.60
|6.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|948.33
|862.00
|86.33
|9.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|833.00
|918.00
|85.00
|10.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|3,972.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,006.40
|4,006.40
|4,006.40
|4,006.40
|4,068.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.77
|2.77
|2.81
|2.81
|2.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.32
|3.32
|3.37
|3.37
|3.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2