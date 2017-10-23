Edition:
BEML Ltd (BEML.BO)

BEML.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,714.95INR
9:45am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs21.95 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs1,693.00
Open
Rs1,680.10
Day's High
Rs1,722.00
Day's Low
Rs1,680.10
Volume
8,567
Avg. Vol
87,880
52-wk High
Rs1,947.45
52-wk Low
Rs770.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 11,641.00 11,641.00 11,641.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 29,797.50 32,046.00 27,549.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 38,637.30 42,912.00 34,692.00 36,491.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 47,412.30 54,527.00 42,146.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 19.40 26.40 12.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 45.27 46.80 44.40 41.43
Year Ending Mar-19 3 60.67 63.30 58.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,698.00 6,270.30 1,572.30 33.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,641.00 13,159.50 1,518.50 13.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,375.00 7,114.90 1,260.10 15.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,365.50 4,507.90 142.40 3.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,537.00 2,919.30 4,617.70 61.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,641.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 29,797.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 38,637.30 38,637.30 38,637.30 38,774.50 36,491.00
Year Ending Mar-19 47,412.30 47,412.30 47,412.30 47,043.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 19.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 45.27 45.27 45.27 43.75 41.43
Year Ending Mar-19 60.67 60.67 60.67 59.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

