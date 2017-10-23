BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,723.60INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.60 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,691.00
Open
Rs1,701.10
Day's High
Rs1,733.95
Day's Low
Rs1,690.20
Volume
564,744
Avg. Vol
989,875
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|11,641.00
|11,641.00
|11,641.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|29,797.50
|32,046.00
|27,549.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|38,637.30
|42,912.00
|34,692.00
|36,491.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|47,412.30
|54,527.00
|42,146.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|19.40
|26.40
|12.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|45.27
|46.80
|44.40
|41.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|60.67
|63.30
|58.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,698.00
|6,270.30
|1,572.30
|33.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,641.00
|13,159.50
|1,518.50
|13.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,375.00
|7,114.90
|1,260.10
|15.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,365.50
|4,507.90
|142.40
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,537.00
|2,919.30
|4,617.70
|61.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,641.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29,797.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38,637.30
|38,637.30
|38,637.30
|38,774.50
|36,491.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|47,412.30
|47,412.30
|47,412.30
|47,043.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45.27
|45.27
|45.27
|43.75
|41.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|60.67
|60.67
|60.67
|59.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0