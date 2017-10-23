Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 11,641.00 11,641.00 11,641.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 29,797.50 32,046.00 27,549.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 38,637.30 42,912.00 34,692.00 36,491.00 Year Ending Mar-19 3 47,412.30 54,527.00 42,146.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 19.40 26.40 12.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 45.27 46.80 44.40 41.43 Year Ending Mar-19 3 60.67 63.30 58.60 --