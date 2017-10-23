Edition:
Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.BO)

BFRG.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

642.90INR
9:45am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs13.85 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs629.05
Open
Rs630.00
Day's High
Rs645.00
Day's Low
Rs630.00
Volume
10,232
Avg. Vol
140,464
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.88 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 6 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 14 13 13
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.28 2.27 2.39 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 16,377.00 16,377.00 16,377.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 70,348.10 75,842.00 58,313.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 76,183.70 82,880.00 70,470.50 86,463.10
Year Ending Mar-19 27 87,441.30 95,525.80 82,465.40 96,040.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.88 4.16 3.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5.30 5.30 5.30 18.55
Year Ending Mar-17 30 12.94 15.25 11.95 --
Year Ending Mar-18 29 17.62 19.90 15.60 18.58
Year Ending Mar-19 29 22.62 25.51 20.04 22.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 29.66 33.68 23.70 26.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 10,773.00 6,602.50 4,170.50 38.71
Quarter Ending Mar-12 12,206.00 9,557.60 2,648.40 21.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,377.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 70,348.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 76,183.70 76,166.10 76,303.10 76,303.10 86,463.10
Year Ending Mar-19 87,441.30 87,420.50 87,680.40 87,542.40 96,040.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.88 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5.30 5.30 5.30 5.30 18.55
Year Ending Mar-17 12.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.62 17.61 17.64 17.51 18.58
Year Ending Mar-19 22.62 22.61 22.65 22.47 22.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bharat Forge Ltd News

