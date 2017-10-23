Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,230.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
14,230.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
137.00 (+0.97%)
137.00 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
14,093.00
14,093.00
Open
14,096.00
14,096.00
Day's High
14,458.00
14,458.00
Day's Low
14,052.00
14,052.00
Volume
1,359,773
1,359,773
Avg. Vol
3,003,449
3,003,449
52-wk High
17,278.00
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00
13,322.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.42
|2.42
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|74,640.90
|77,488.80
|72,860.90
|76,936.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|79,103.70
|82,103.50
|77,104.50
|82,820.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1,815.30
|1,846.60
|1,795.00
|1,919.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,916.10
|2,001.60
|1,788.00
|2,126.24
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.43
|8.00
|6.87
|7.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|74,640.90
|74,640.90
|74,622.60
|74,850.90
|76,936.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|79,103.70
|79,103.70
|79,162.60
|79,315.20
|82,820.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,815.30
|1,815.30
|1,813.71
|1,816.31
|1,919.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,916.10
|1,916.10
|1,916.42
|1,924.49
|2,126.24
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn
- Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
- UPDATE 2-Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale