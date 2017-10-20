Edition:
Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

11.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€11.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
36,015
52-wk High
€12.30
52-wk Low
€5.34

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 208.08 208.10 208.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 247.84 261.10 238.40 224.83
Year Ending Mar-19 5 269.86 274.20 265.30 235.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 0.42 0.49 0.34 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 0.77 0.91 0.68 0.59
Year Ending Mar-19 5 0.90 1.04 0.77 0.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.40 25.40 25.40 37.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 66.00 71.70 5.70 8.64
Quarter Ending Dec-12 59.70 60.00 0.30 0.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 208.08 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 247.84 247.84 247.84 247.84 224.83
Year Ending Mar-19 269.86 269.86 269.86 269.86 235.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.59
Year Ending Mar-19 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

