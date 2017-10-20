Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 208.08 208.10 208.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 247.84 261.10 238.40 224.83 Year Ending Mar-19 5 269.86 274.20 265.30 235.93 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 0.42 0.49 0.34 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 0.77 0.91 0.68 0.59 Year Ending Mar-19 5 0.90 1.04 0.77 0.67 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.40 25.40 25.40 37.20