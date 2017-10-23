Edition:
BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

BGEO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,444.00GBp
3:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
3,446.00
Open
3,450.00
Day's High
3,460.00
Day's Low
3,438.00
Volume
4,669
Avg. Vol
71,174
52-wk High
3,781.00
52-wk Low
2,724.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.31 2.42 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,212.21 1,324.10 930.00 1,020.06
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,358.00 1,500.30 1,048.00 1,148.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 11.86 12.80 11.02 11.22
Year Ending Dec-18 9 13.61 14.60 12.36 12.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 246.00 269.63 23.63 9.60
Quarter Ending Dec-15 224.60 246.53 21.93 9.77
Quarter Ending Jun-15 208.40 202.76 5.63 2.70
Quarter Ending Sep-14 130.00 148.59 18.59 14.30
Quarter Ending Dec-13 145.00 144.44 0.56 0.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.97 3.55 0.58 19.53
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2.23 2.42 0.19 8.52
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.82 1.84 0.02 1.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,212.21 1,212.21 1,154.01 1,144.64 1,020.06
Year Ending Dec-18 1,358.00 1,358.00 1,285.05 1,275.67 1,148.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11.86 11.86 11.86 11.94 11.22
Year Ending Dec-18 13.61 13.61 13.68 13.83 12.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

BGEO Group PLC News

