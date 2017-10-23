Sales and Profit Figures in

Earnings and Dividend Figures in

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,212.21 1,324.10 930.00 1,020.06 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,358.00 1,500.30 1,048.00 1,148.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 11.86 12.80 11.02 11.22 Year Ending Dec-18 9 13.61 14.60 12.36 12.87 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 --