Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)
BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
9.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
9.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$9.10
$9.10
Open
$9.05
$9.05
Day's High
$9.30
$9.30
Day's Low
$9.05
$9.05
Volume
508,420
508,420
Avg. Vol
232,527
232,527
52-wk High
$9.40
$9.40
52-wk Low
$5.50
$5.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|880.00
|657.30
|222.70
|25.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|739.00
|408.87
|330.13
|44.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|737.20
|760.12
|22.92
|3.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|203.00
|239.00
|36.00
|17.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|144.00
|245.07
|101.07
|70.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.13
|2.54
|1.41
|124.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.83
|1.70
|0.13
|7.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.81
|0.03
|0.78
|96.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.07
|0.10
|0.97
|90.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.04
|0.11
|0.07
|175.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings