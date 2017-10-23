Edition:
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)

BIJG.DE on Xetra

53.71EUR
5:16pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.33 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.38
Open
€53.40
Day's High
€53.93
Day's Low
€53.40
Volume
3,436
Avg. Vol
3,812
52-wk High
€65.40
52-wk Low
€52.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 334.50 337.00 332.00 329.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 335.20 340.40 330.00 330.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3.01 3.08 2.94 2.94
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.99 3.13 2.85 2.98

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 87.00 90.96 3.96 4.55
Quarter Ending Sep-12 94.00 95.80 1.80 1.91
Quarter Ending Dec-11 106.10 101.80 4.30 4.05
Quarter Ending Sep-11 100.31 98.63 1.68 1.68
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1.92 1.97 0.05 2.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 334.50 334.50 334.50 337.00 329.00
Year Ending Dec-18 335.20 335.20 335.20 340.40 330.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.01 3.01 3.01 3.08 2.94
Year Ending Dec-18 2.99 2.99 2.99 3.13 2.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

