BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)
BILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
24,920.97ZAc
23 Oct 2017
24,920.97ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
92.97 (+0.37%)
92.97 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
24,828.00
24,828.00
Open
25,027.00
25,027.00
Day's High
25,060.00
25,060.00
Day's Low
24,825.00
24,825.00
Volume
1,319,332
1,319,332
Avg. Vol
2,124,838
2,124,838
52-wk High
25,500.00
25,500.00
52-wk Low
18,500.00
18,500.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.23
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.17
|2.17
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|15
|38,722.30
|40,799.00
|37,547.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|40,464.60
|43,404.00
|34,046.10
|34,934.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|39,059.40
|44,228.00
|29,778.50
|37,121.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|16
|1.35
|1.60
|0.92
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|1.44
|1.79
|1.00
|0.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|1.29
|1.81
|0.96
|0.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-7.37
|-7.37
|-7.37
|13.25
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|38,722.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|40,464.60
|40,215.50
|39,108.20
|38,055.60
|34,934.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|39,059.40
|38,892.70
|38,554.80
|38,201.70
|37,121.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1.35
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1.44
|1.41
|1.32
|1.24
|0.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1.29
|1.30
|1.26
|1.19
|0.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|1
|7
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|1
|5
|2