Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 15 38,722.30 40,799.00 37,547.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 40,464.60 43,404.00 34,046.10 34,934.80 Year Ending Jun-19 13 39,059.40 44,228.00 29,778.50 37,121.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 -- Year Ending Jun-17 16 1.35 1.60 0.92 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 1.44 1.79 1.00 0.83 Year Ending Jun-19 13 1.29 1.81 0.96 0.96 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -7.37 -7.37 -7.37 13.25