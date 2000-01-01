Edition:
Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

12.05INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs12.20
Open
Rs12.30
Day's High
Rs12.35
Day's Low
Rs11.95
Volume
446,105
Avg. Vol
1,417,879
52-wk High
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 48,596.10 48,596.10 48,596.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 0.17 0.17 0.17 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 11,697.00 10,867.50 829.50 7.09
Quarter Ending Dec-15 11,654.00 11,207.70 446.30 3.83
Quarter Ending Sep-15 12,416.00 11,512.00 904.00 7.28
Quarter Ending Jun-15 12,189.00 12,505.40 316.40 2.60
Quarter Ending Mar-15 12,357.50 12,491.30 133.80 1.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 48,596.10 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

