Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)

BIOG_p.DE on Xetra

22.72EUR
2:14pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€22.74
Open
€22.60
Day's High
€22.72
Day's Low
€22.60
Volume
30
Avg. Vol
51,369
52-wk High
€23.88
52-wk Low
€12.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 581.42 651.70 550.00 632.24
Year Ending Dec-18 4 593.05 620.00 567.20 657.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 145.00 149.50 4.50 3.10
Quarter Ending Mar-16 145.00 147.10 2.10 1.45
Quarter Ending Jun-15 148.50 145.20 3.30 2.22
Quarter Ending Dec-14 157.55 172.10 14.55 9.24
Quarter Ending Jun-14 133.00 141.90 8.90 6.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 581.42 581.42 581.42 581.42 632.24
Year Ending Dec-18 593.05 593.05 593.05 593.05 657.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Biotest AG News

