Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

BJAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,898.30INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.60 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs2,913.90
Open
Rs2,923.95
Day's High
Rs2,942.40
Day's Low
Rs2,886.00
Volume
10,954
Avg. Vol
28,743
52-wk High
Rs3,000.30
52-wk Low
Rs1,742.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10,947.40 10,947.40 10,947.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 13,465.30 13,465.30 13,465.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 249.40 249.40 249.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 272.16 272.16 272.16 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 10,947.40 10,947.40 10,947.40 10,947.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 13,465.30 13,465.30 13,465.30 13,465.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 249.40 249.40 249.40 249.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 272.16 272.16 272.16 272.16 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

