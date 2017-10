Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 7,782.21 7,833.63 7,700.00 7,727.49 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 7,787.47 7,863.70 7,711.25 7,728.89 Year Ending Dec-17 7 30,970.80 31,226.70 30,061.40 31,124.20 Year Ending Dec-18 12 32,165.70 34,113.60 30,203.40 32,302.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 16.43 17.37 15.52 15.19 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 14.06 14.19 13.92 14.58 Year Ending Dec-17 12 69.54 75.80 61.79 65.74 Year Ending Dec-18 15 68.85 78.10 61.39 68.50