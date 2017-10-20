Edition:
Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
$6.16
Open
$6.18
Day's High
$6.40
Day's Low
$6.13
Volume
308,245
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.01 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 30.45 32.10 27.90 30.27
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 30.68 32.63 28.70 29.40
Year Ending Dec-17 5 107.89 109.70 104.00 104.68
Year Ending Dec-18 5 131.37 142.24 125.10 127.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 -0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 4 -0.03 -0.01 -0.05 -0.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 26.14 26.52 0.38 1.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23.27 22.66 0.62 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 26.58 30.68 4.10 15.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21.78 20.64 1.15 5.27
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18.07 17.65 0.42 2.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 30.45 30.45 30.53 30.53 30.27
Quarter Ending Mar-18 30.68 30.68 29.35 29.35 29.40
Year Ending Dec-17 107.89 107.89 108.05 108.05 104.68
Year Ending Dec-18 131.37 131.37 131.06 131.06 127.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

