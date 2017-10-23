Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)
BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
181.00INR
3:40pm IST
181.00INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.93%)
Rs-1.70 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs182.70
Rs182.70
Open
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs177.55
Rs177.55
Volume
155,179
155,179
Avg. Vol
231,807
231,807
52-wk High
Rs203.40
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05
Rs117.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,590.22
|3,590.22
|3,590.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,596.89
|9,596.89
|9,596.89
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11,132.40
|11,132.40
|11,132.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9.92
|9.92
|9.92
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|921.77
|2,270.50
|1,348.73
|146.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.81
|1.40
|0.41
|22.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,590.22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,596.89
|9,596.89
|9,596.89
|9,596.89
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,132.40
|11,132.40
|11,132.40
|11,132.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.99
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.92
|9.92
|9.92
|9.92
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0