Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)

BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

181.00INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.70 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs182.70
Open
Rs185.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs177.55
Volume
155,179
Avg. Vol
231,807
52-wk High
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 3,590.22 3,590.22 3,590.22 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,596.89 9,596.89 9,596.89 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11,132.40 11,132.40 11,132.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.99 6.99 6.99 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9.92 9.92 9.92 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11.61 11.61 11.61 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 921.77 2,270.50 1,348.73 146.32
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.81 1.40 0.41 22.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3,590.22 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,596.89 9,596.89 9,596.89 9,596.89 --
Year Ending Mar-19 11,132.40 11,132.40 11,132.40 11,132.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.99 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.92 9.92 9.92 9.92 --
Year Ending Mar-19 11.61 11.61 11.61 11.61 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

