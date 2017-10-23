Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 10,226.00 10,226.00 10,226.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 37,553.90 39,717.00 36,675.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 43,798.20 46,870.20 40,997.00 43,225.20 Year Ending Mar-19 8 50,821.10 55,277.00 46,378.00 48,891.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17.99 17.99 17.99 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 71.37 78.20 60.66 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 80.12 87.40 73.80 67.66 Year Ending Mar-19 9 99.03 105.70 89.60 76.96