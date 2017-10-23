Edition:
India

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)

BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,699.30INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,705.20
Open
Rs1,714.00
Day's High
Rs1,719.00
Day's Low
Rs1,682.60
Volume
83,956
Avg. Vol
161,742
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 17.99 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.29 2.33 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 10,226.00 10,226.00 10,226.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 37,553.90 39,717.00 36,675.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 43,798.20 46,870.20 40,997.00 43,225.20
Year Ending Mar-19 8 50,821.10 55,277.00 46,378.00 48,891.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17.99 17.99 17.99 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 71.37 78.20 60.66 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 80.12 87.40 73.80 67.66
Year Ending Mar-19 9 99.03 105.70 89.60 76.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9,095.00 7,975.10 1,119.90 12.31
Quarter Ending Jun-15 9,729.00 8,208.10 1,520.90 15.63
Quarter Ending Mar-15 10,298.30 8,881.60 1,416.72 13.76
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9,180.10 9,642.60 462.50 5.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 14.23 15.70 1.47 10.33
Quarter Ending Mar-15 15.77 15.96 0.19 1.17
Quarter Ending Dec-14 10.98 13.44 2.46 22.40

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,226.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 37,553.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43,798.20 43,798.20 43,798.40 44,090.30 43,225.20
Year Ending Mar-19 50,821.10 50,821.10 50,821.10 50,590.80 48,891.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17.99 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 71.37 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 80.12 80.12 80.30 81.29 67.66
Year Ending Mar-19 99.03 99.03 98.47 97.17 76.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Balkrishna Industries Ltd News

