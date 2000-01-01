Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
224.90INR
3:54pm IST
224.90INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs224.80
Rs224.80
Open
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.65
Rs226.65
Day's Low
Rs223.50
Rs223.50
Volume
66,672
66,672
Avg. Vol
111,758
111,758
52-wk High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs174.25
Rs174.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|7,166.57
|6,426.60
|739.97
|10.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|5,845.93
|6,327.50
|481.57
|8.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|6,863.37
|6,594.00
|269.37
|3.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|3.34
|2.56
|0.78
|23.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2.91
|3.02
|0.11
|3.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|4.34
|4.00
|0.34
|7.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings