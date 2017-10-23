Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)
BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
808.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.60 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs794.10
Day's High
Rs813.50
Day's Low
Rs787.30
Volume
39,948
Avg. Vol
88,253
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.43
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.15
|2.33
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|13,176.00
|14,192.00
|11,858.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|15,747.00
|15,747.00
|15,747.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|43,683.90
|44,708.00
|42,269.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|51,873.40
|53,096.60
|50,423.00
|50,134.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|62,029.60
|66,546.00
|58,517.00
|64,455.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|4.43
|6.30
|2.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|14.87
|18.60
|11.19
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|17.76
|21.60
|14.40
|21.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|24.71
|27.60
|17.60
|27.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,678.20
|14,561.20
|883.03
|6.46
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,176.00
|13,716.90
|540.94
|4.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,511.67
|9,037.90
|1,526.23
|20.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,140.00
|8,759.60
|619.60
|7.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|11,357.00
|12,050.80
|693.80
|6.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.20
|6.08
|0.88
|16.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.43
|3.88
|0.55
|12.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.40
|1.51
|0.11
|7.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.90
|2.09
|0.19
|10.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|-0.45
|-3.64
|3.19
|-708.89
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,176.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|15,747.00
|15,727.00
|15,727.00
|16,470.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43,683.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51,873.40
|52,036.90
|51,764.60
|51,978.50
|50,134.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|62,029.60
|62,079.00
|61,483.10
|61,803.00
|64,455.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.76
|18.43
|18.39
|18.61
|21.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24.71
|24.81
|24.66
|25.56
|27.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
