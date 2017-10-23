Edition:
Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs794.10
Day's High
Rs813.50
Day's Low
Rs787.30
Volume
39,948
Avg. Vol
88,253
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.43 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.15 2.33 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 13,176.00 14,192.00 11,858.80 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 15,747.00 15,747.00 15,747.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 43,683.90 44,708.00 42,269.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 51,873.40 53,096.60 50,423.00 50,134.20
Year Ending Mar-19 13 62,029.60 66,546.00 58,517.00 64,455.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.43 6.30 2.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 14.87 18.60 11.19 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 17.76 21.60 14.40 21.67
Year Ending Mar-19 13 24.71 27.60 17.60 27.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,678.20 14,561.20 883.03 6.46
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,176.00 13,716.90 540.94 4.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,511.67 9,037.90 1,526.23 20.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,140.00 8,759.60 619.60 7.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 11,357.00 12,050.80 693.80 6.11
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.20 6.08 0.88 16.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.43 3.88 0.55 12.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.40 1.51 0.11 7.86
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.90 2.09 0.19 10.00
Quarter Ending Dec-11 -0.45 -3.64 3.19 -708.89

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,176.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 15,747.00 15,727.00 15,727.00 16,470.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 43,683.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 51,873.40 52,036.90 51,764.60 51,978.50 50,134.20
Year Ending Mar-19 62,029.60 62,079.00 61,483.10 61,803.00 64,455.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.43 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.76 18.43 18.39 18.61 21.67
Year Ending Mar-19 24.71 24.81 24.66 25.56 27.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

