Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 627.47 629.00 626.40 653.37 Year Ending Dec-18 3 650.50 651.50 649.00 680.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.21 4.37 4.00 4.72 Year Ending Dec-18 3 4.50 4.59 4.34 5.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.80 4.80 4.80 11.10