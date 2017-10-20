Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)
BOIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
76.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
76.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€76.26
€76.26
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,623
4,623
52-wk High
€92.70
€92.70
52-wk Low
€73.02
€73.02
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|627.47
|629.00
|626.40
|653.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|650.50
|651.50
|649.00
|680.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|4.21
|4.37
|4.00
|4.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|4.50
|4.59
|4.34
|5.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|11.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|191.30
|154.87
|36.43
|19.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|127.00
|128.94
|1.94
|1.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|627.47
|627.47
|627.47
|627.47
|653.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|650.50
|650.50
|650.50
|650.50
|680.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.21
|4.21
|4.21
|4.30
|4.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.61
|5.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0