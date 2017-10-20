Edition:
Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€4.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,379,744
52-wk High
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 10,160.00 10,795.00 9,408.00 10,675.20
Year Ending Dec-18 3 10,112.30 11,155.00 8,667.00 10,744.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.14 0.19 0.10 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.15 0.21 0.10 0.19

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2,959.50 3,007.00 47.50 1.61
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2,491.00 2,496.00 5.00 0.20
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,212.00 2,170.00 42.00 1.90
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,036.00 2,051.00 15.00 0.74

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,160.00 10,160.00 10,459.90 10,383.70 10,675.20
Year Ending Dec-18 10,112.30 10,112.30 10,832.10 10,725.60 10,744.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.14 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

