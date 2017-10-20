Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)
BOND.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
40.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.25
€40.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
13,711
13,711
52-wk High
€41.14
€41.14
52-wk Low
€21.44
€21.44
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.00
|2.00
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|5
|2,288.04
|2,288.10
|2,288.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|2,882.52
|2,934.00
|2,812.34
|2,076.20
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|2,994.41
|3,070.00
|2,891.40
|2,098.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|5
|1.98
|2.20
|1.87
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|2.54
|2.84
|2.30
|2.24
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|2.90
|3.24
|2.73
|2.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|11.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|506.00
|493.10
|12.90
|2.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|462.80
|451.50
|11.30
|2.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|463.30
|448.40
|14.90
|3.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|471.95
|457.40
|14.55
|3.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|433.00
|417.80
|15.20
|3.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,288.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2,882.52
|2,879.16
|2,917.60
|2,917.10
|2,076.20
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2,994.41
|2,991.61
|2,882.10
|2,894.61
|2,098.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1.98
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2.54
|2.53
|2.42
|2.44
|2.24
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2.90
|2.88
|2.70
|2.72
|2.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|3
|1