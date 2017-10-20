Edition:
Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

BOND.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,711
52-wk High
€41.14
52-wk Low
€21.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 5 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.00 2.00 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 5 2,288.04 2,288.10 2,288.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 2,882.52 2,934.00 2,812.34 2,076.20
Year Ending Jun-19 8 2,994.41 3,070.00 2,891.40 2,098.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 5 1.98 2.20 1.87 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 2.54 2.84 2.30 2.24
Year Ending Jun-19 8 2.90 3.24 2.73 2.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 11.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 506.00 493.10 12.90 2.55
Quarter Ending Mar-13 462.80 451.50 11.30 2.44
Quarter Ending Sep-12 463.30 448.40 14.90 3.22
Quarter Ending Jun-12 471.95 457.40 14.55 3.08
Quarter Ending Sep-11 433.00 417.80 15.20 3.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2,288.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2,882.52 2,879.16 2,917.60 2,917.10 2,076.20
Year Ending Jun-19 2,994.41 2,991.61 2,882.10 2,894.61 2,098.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1.98 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2.54 2.53 2.42 2.44 2.24
Year Ending Jun-19 2.90 2.88 2.70 2.72 2.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

