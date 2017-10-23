Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)
BOSSn.DE on Xetra
75.48EUR
5:19pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.95 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
€74.53
Open
€74.63
Day's High
€75.60
Day's Low
€74.60
Volume
59,842
Avg. Vol
283,577
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.83
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|18
|20
|19
|21
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.73
|2.67
|2.76
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|718.01
|743.00
|698.99
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|638.00
|638.00
|638.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|2,719.72
|2,755.00
|2,687.64
|2,747.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|2,796.29
|2,882.00
|2,687.00
|2,841.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.83
|0.87
|0.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|3.59
|4.13
|3.25
|3.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32
|3.82
|4.36
|3.42
|3.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|9.61
|14.20
|3.50
|-3.88
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|620.53
|636.00
|15.47
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|641.71
|651.00
|9.29
|1.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|723.91
|725.20
|1.29
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|704.35
|703.00
|1.35
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|608.51
|622.10
|13.59
|2.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.77
|0.83
|0.06
|8.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.64
|0.70
|0.06
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.07
|0.91
|0.16
|14.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.22
|1.17
|0.05
|3.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.51
|0.16
|0.35
|68.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|718.01
|716.21
|711.61
|711.61
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|638.00
|638.00
|638.00
|638.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,719.72
|2,718.50
|2,715.17
|2,711.80
|2,747.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,796.29
|2,795.05
|2,792.17
|2,793.24
|2,841.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.83
|0.82
|0.91
|0.91
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.59
|3.60
|3.59
|3.56
|3.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.82
|3.82
|3.81
|3.80
|3.94
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1
|8
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1
|7
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|3
|5
|5