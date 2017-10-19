Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)
BOYP.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
8.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.35%)
-0.03TL (-0.35%)
Prev Close
8.67TL
8.67TL
Open
8.67TL
8.67TL
Day's High
8.71TL
8.71TL
Day's Low
8.58TL
8.58TL
Volume
114,844
114,844
Avg. Vol
189,383
189,383
52-wk High
19.56TL
19.56TL
52-wk Low
8.18TL
8.18TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings