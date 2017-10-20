Edition:
BP PLC (BP.L)

BP.L on London Stock Exchange

491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
492.15
Open
492.55
Day's High
493.85
Day's Low
489.75
Volume
25,563,070
Avg. Vol
28,475,026
52-wk High
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.08 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 8 9
(3) HOLD 12 12 12 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.52 2.63 2.61 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 48,025.10 49,911.40 46,138.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 229,223.00 277,049.00 203,711.00 228,227.00
Year Ending Dec-18 16 238,106.00 308,120.00 149,949.00 245,093.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.08 0.09 0.06 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.15
Year Ending Dec-17 28 0.28 0.36 0.20 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.38 0.63 0.23 0.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 53.37 72.50 43.00 20.81

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 50,619.10 56,511.00 5,891.87 11.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 49,982.60 55,863.00 5,880.37 11.76
Quarter Ending Dec-16 49,175.00 51,007.00 1,832.02 3.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 47,696.20 47,047.00 649.21 1.36
Quarter Ending Jun-16 47,680.30 46,442.00 1,238.27 2.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.05 0.03 0.02 39.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.06 0.08 0.01 20.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.03 0.02 0.01 40.12
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.05 0.05 0.00 4.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.05 0.04 0.01 12.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 48,025.10 48,025.10 47,624.30 50,619.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 229,223.00 229,627.00 220,025.00 220,922.00 228,227.00
Year Ending Dec-18 238,106.00 238,247.00 238,831.00 239,975.00 245,093.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.15
Year Ending Dec-17 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 0.38 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 5 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 10 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 11 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

