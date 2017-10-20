Edition:
Banco Patagonia SA (BPAT.BA)

BPAT.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

47.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.70 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
$48.00
Open
$47.50
Day's High
$49.05
Day's Low
$47.30
Volume
26,466
Avg. Vol
20,917
52-wk High
$51.50
52-wk Low
$33.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 315.00 285.33 29.67 9.42
Quarter Ending Jun-11 312.00 328.20 16.20 5.19
Quarter Ending Mar-11 319.00 302.50 16.50 5.17
Quarter Ending Dec-10 317.00 338.58 21.58 6.81
Quarter Ending Sep-10 260.00 341.79 81.79 31.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.20 0.17 0.03 15.00
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.17 0.20 0.03 17.14
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.19 0.17 0.02 8.65
Quarter Ending Dec-10 0.18 0.22 0.04 21.11
Quarter Ending Sep-10 0.17 0.20 0.03 18.79

Earnings vs. Estimates

Banco Patagonia SA News

