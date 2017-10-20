Banco Patagonia SA (BPAT.BA)
BPAT.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
47.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.70 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
$48.00
Open
$47.50
Day's High
$49.05
Day's Low
$47.30
Volume
26,466
Avg. Vol
20,917
52-wk High
$51.50
52-wk Low
$33.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|315.00
|285.33
|29.67
|9.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|312.00
|328.20
|16.20
|5.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|319.00
|302.50
|16.50
|5.17
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|317.00
|338.58
|21.58
|6.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-10
|260.00
|341.79
|81.79
|31.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|0.20
|0.17
|0.03
|15.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.17
|0.20
|0.03
|17.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|0.19
|0.17
|0.02
|8.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|0.18
|0.22
|0.04
|21.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-10
|0.17
|0.20
|0.03
|18.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings