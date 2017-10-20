Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)
BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.64
$30.64
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
123,355
123,355
52-wk High
$31.50
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40
$27.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,483.65
|1,483.65
|1,483.65
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6,277.79
|6,277.79
|6,277.79
|6,443.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|6,297.46
|6,498.38
|6,096.54
|6,759.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|2.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|3.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,615.16
|1,903.91
|288.76
|17.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,550.92
|1,869.10
|318.18
|20.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,660.23
|1,774.90
|114.67
|6.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,624.68
|1,811.40
|186.71
|11.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,483.65
|1,483.65
|1,483.65
|1,483.65
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,277.79
|6,277.79
|6,277.79
|6,277.79
|6,443.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,297.46
|6,297.46
|6,297.46
|6,297.46
|6,759.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|2.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|3.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform
- Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform
- Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources
- Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources
- BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34