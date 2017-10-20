Edition:
Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.64
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
123,355
52-wk High
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,483.65 1,483.65 1,483.65 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,443.03
Year Ending Dec-18 2 6,297.46 6,498.38 6,096.54 6,759.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.18 1.18 1.18 2.95
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.31 2.31 2.31 3.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,615.16 1,903.91 288.76 17.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,550.92 1,869.10 318.18 20.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,660.23 1,774.90 114.67 6.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,624.68 1,811.40 186.71 11.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,483.65 1,483.65 1,483.65 1,483.65 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,443.03
Year Ending Dec-18 6,297.46 6,297.46 6,297.46 6,297.46 6,759.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.18 1.18 1.18 1.18 2.95
Year Ending Dec-18 2.31 2.31 2.31 2.31 3.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Brookfield Property Partners LP News

