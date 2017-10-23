Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
264.55INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.65 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs261.90
Open
Day's High
Rs265.90
Day's Low
Rs259.00
Volume
244,478
Avg. Vol
619,953
52-wk High
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.07
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.93
|2.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|11,912.10
|12,418.00
|11,140.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|14,163.00
|14,163.00
|14,163.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|49,098.70
|51,160.00
|45,533.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|54,136.40
|58,855.00
|51,781.00
|59,053.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|62,964.40
|69,171.00
|59,167.40
|70,752.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|1.07
|1.40
|0.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|4.46
|4.80
|4.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|5.11
|5.62
|4.80
|6.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|6.19
|6.90
|5.60
|7.32
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12,629.40
|13,770.10
|1,140.66
|9.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,912.10
|11,129.00
|783.12
|6.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12,001.70
|11,702.00
|299.70
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12,688.40
|11,421.40
|1,267.00
|9.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,319.90
|11,140.60
|1,179.34
|9.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.07
|1.09
|0.02
|1.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.33
|1.12
|0.21
|15.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.56
|0.97
|0.59
|37.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.25
|1.24
|0.01
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.93
|0.96
|0.03
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,912.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|14,163.00
|14,163.00
|14,163.00
|14,163.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|49,098.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|54,136.40
|54,136.40
|54,107.30
|54,068.40
|59,053.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|62,964.40
|62,964.40
|62,930.70
|62,783.40
|70,752.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.11
|5.11
|5.11
|5.09
|6.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.19
|6.19
|6.19
|6.16
|7.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
