Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)
BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
267.00INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.10 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs269.10
Open
Rs272.95
Day's High
Rs273.00
Day's Low
Rs265.00
Volume
431,678
Avg. Vol
123,660
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.55
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,314.48
|5,500.00
|5,100.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|19,396.80
|20,032.90
|18,519.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|21,708.00
|22,716.00
|20,815.00
|23,944.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|23,679.40
|25,666.00
|22,127.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.55
|2.60
|2.49
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|10.27
|13.20
|9.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|12.98
|15.50
|11.10
|16.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|13.88
|19.40
|11.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,571.33
|5,550.40
|20.93
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,314.48
|5,537.40
|222.92
|4.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,962.00
|5,376.10
|1,414.10
|35.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,600.00
|4,277.70
|322.30
|7.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,125.00
|4,412.30
|287.30
|6.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.70
|2.45
|0.25
|9.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.55
|6.50
|3.95
|155.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.00
|2.52
|0.52
|26.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2.90
|3.16
|0.26
|8.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,314.48
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,396.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21,708.00
|21,708.00
|21,708.00
|21,708.00
|23,944.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23,679.40
|23,679.40
|23,679.40
|23,679.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|16.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.88
|13.88
|13.88
|13.88
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & MD
- BRIEF-India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves issue, allotment of shares via QIP
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves QIP of up to 5 bln rupees