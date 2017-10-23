Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)
BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,220.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
1,220.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,220.00
1,220.00
Open
1,220.00
1,220.00
Day's High
1,275.00
1,275.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
1,220.00
Volume
4,518
4,518
Avg. Vol
57,222
57,222
52-wk High
1,750.00
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00
1,076.00
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to acquire MBS Education
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents
- BRIEF-Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says will not to proceed with proposed acquisition of T20 Global League franchise