Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 20,412.40 20,894.80 19,930.00 20,726.80 Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 20,658.80 20,781.60 20,536.00 21,564.30 Year Ending Dec-18 8 82,545.20 84,216.00 80,451.50 81,789.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.69 0.75 0.65 0.69 Quarter Ending Jun-18 5 0.68 0.74 0.63 0.75 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2.84 3.02 2.66 2.85 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.67 12.60 6.62 12.84