Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange
763.34GBp
3:38pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.16 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
764.50
Open
766.50
Day's High
766.50
Day's Low
762.00
Volume
48,482
Avg. Vol
746,098
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|2
|395.60
|396.00
|395.20
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|1,541.79
|1,576.00
|1,502.00
|1,436.22
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|1,591.05
|1,637.00
|1,527.00
|1,479.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|49.58
|50.90
|46.86
|47.68
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|52.00
|55.00
|49.51
|50.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.87
|5.70
|4.40
|2.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|395.60
|395.60
|395.60
|395.60
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,541.79
|1,538.38
|1,538.09
|1,532.07
|1,436.22
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,591.05
|1,587.17
|1,587.64
|1,579.92
|1,479.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|49.58
|49.54
|49.56
|49.26
|47.68
|Year Ending Sep-18
|52.00
|51.85
|51.91
|51.66
|50.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|0
|2
|2
