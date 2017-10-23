Edition:
N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

BWNG.L on London Stock Exchange

312.10GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
312.10
Open
312.10
Day's High
314.80
Day's Low
304.80
Volume
198,194
Avg. Vol
595,372
52-wk High
361.00
52-wk Low
179.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.78 2.56 2.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 10 888.03 893.11 883.70 --
Year Ending Feb-18 10 925.09 934.70 915.09 915.36
Year Ending Feb-19 10 958.26 975.70 934.00 948.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 10 22.59 23.30 22.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 10 21.96 23.30 20.80 22.97
Year Ending Feb-19 10 23.10 25.30 20.07 23.90

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 888.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 925.09 919.85 920.00 920.14 915.36
Year Ending Feb-19 958.26 951.27 951.42 951.41 948.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 22.59 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 21.96 22.03 21.97 21.96 22.97
Year Ending Feb-19 23.10 22.97 22.89 22.91 23.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 0 6 1
Year Ending Feb-19 6 0 6 1
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 2 3 3 3
Year Ending Feb-19 4 1 5 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

