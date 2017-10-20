Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 4.90 7.80 2.00 5.85 Year Ending Dec-18 1 30.00 30.00 30.00 24.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.47 -0.46 -0.48 -0.51 Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.19 -0.19 -0.19 0.13