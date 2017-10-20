Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)
C4X.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
1.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
1.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€1.51
€1.51
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
603,949
603,949
52-wk High
€5.46
€5.46
52-wk Low
€1.39
€1.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|4.90
|7.80
|2.00
|5.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|24.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.47
|-0.46
|-0.48
|-0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.19
|0.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|5.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30.00
|30.00
|21.00
|21.00
|24.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.52
|-0.52
|-0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Onxeo reports commercial court of Paris decision in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm
- BRIEF-Onxeo introduces chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides platON
- BRIEF-Onxeo announces preclinical data for combination of AsiDNA™ and belinostat
- BRIEF-Onxeo grants exclusive worldwide license for Validive to Monopar Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Onxeo announces top-line results from ReLive Phase III study of Livatag in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma