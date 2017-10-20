Edition:
Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)

C4X.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€1.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
603,949
52-wk High
€5.46
52-wk Low
€1.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 4.90 7.80 2.00 5.85
Year Ending Dec-18 1 30.00 30.00 30.00 24.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.47 -0.46 -0.48 -0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.19 -0.19 -0.19 0.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90 5.85
Year Ending Dec-18 30.00 30.00 21.00 21.00 24.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.47 -0.47 -0.52 -0.52 -0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.19 -0.19 -0.06 -0.06 0.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Onxeo SA News

