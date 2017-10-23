Edition:
1.67SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
$1.66
Open
$1.66
Day's High
$1.67
Day's Low
$1.65
Volume
7,426,200
Avg. Vol
9,616,710
52-wk High
$1.71
52-wk Low
$1.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.94 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 9 8 9 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.48 2.43 2.52 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 83.31 83.31 83.31 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 76.46 76.46 76.46 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 332.55 367.50 285.20 337.20
Year Ending Dec-18 14 315.79 414.25 273.00 334.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1.94 1.94 1.94 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 1.94 1.94 1.94 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 8.47 10.68 5.00 8.42
Year Ending Dec-18 16 8.24 10.90 5.00 8.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.21 3.01 -0.60 2.23

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 81.13 80.74 0.40 0.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 80.28 82.85 2.57 3.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 87.45 89.73 2.28 2.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 74.12 74.42 0.30 0.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 70.03 67.57 2.46 3.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.43 2.23 0.19 8.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.94 2.14 0.19 10.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.94 1.75 0.19 10.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1.75 1.65 0.10 5.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 83.31 83.31 83.31 83.31 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 76.46 76.46 76.46 76.46 --
Year Ending Dec-17 332.55 332.69 329.02 331.48 337.20
Year Ending Dec-18 315.79 314.31 298.85 303.10 334.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.94 1.94 1.94 1.94 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.94 1.94 1.94 1.94 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8.47 8.45 9.03 8.98 8.42
Year Ending Dec-18 8.24 8.20 8.27 8.26 8.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 7 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

