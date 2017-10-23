CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)
CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.67SGD
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.94
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|9
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.48
|2.43
|2.52
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|83.31
|83.31
|83.31
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|76.46
|76.46
|76.46
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|332.55
|367.50
|285.20
|337.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|315.79
|414.25
|273.00
|334.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|8.47
|10.68
|5.00
|8.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|8.24
|10.90
|5.00
|8.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.21
|3.01
|-0.60
|2.23
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|81.13
|80.74
|0.40
|0.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|80.28
|82.85
|2.57
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|87.45
|89.73
|2.28
|2.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|74.12
|74.42
|0.30
|0.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|70.03
|67.57
|2.46
|3.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.43
|2.23
|0.19
|8.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.94
|2.14
|0.19
|10.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.94
|1.75
|0.19
|10.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1.75
|1.65
|0.10
|5.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|83.31
|83.31
|83.31
|83.31
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|76.46
|76.46
|76.46
|76.46
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|332.55
|332.69
|329.02
|331.48
|337.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|315.79
|314.31
|298.85
|303.10
|334.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|1.94
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8.47
|8.45
|9.03
|8.98
|8.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.24
|8.20
|8.27
|8.26
|8.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
