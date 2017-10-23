Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 109.32 118.00 104.72 117.47 Year Ending Dec-18 5 109.42 132.00 90.17 116.69 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.99 1.75 0.30 1.44 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.41 2.62 0.50 1.27