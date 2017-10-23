Edition:
Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPCC.L)

CAPCC.L on London Stock Exchange

259.50GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
260.50
Open
260.90
Day's High
260.90
Day's Low
257.60
Volume
257,234
Avg. Vol
2,199,919
52-wk High
326.10
52-wk Low
254.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 4 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.33 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 109.32 118.00 104.72 117.47
Year Ending Dec-18 5 109.42 132.00 90.17 116.69
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.99 1.75 0.30 1.44
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.41 2.62 0.50 1.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 109.32 108.02 109.94 109.94 117.47
Year Ending Dec-18 109.42 107.74 112.76 114.79 116.69
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.99 1.07 1.10 1.11 1.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1.41 1.43 1.54 1.54 1.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

