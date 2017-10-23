Edition:
India

Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

746.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs753.45
Open
Rs754.90
Day's High
Rs760.35
Day's Low
Rs742.95
Volume
248,478
Avg. Vol
535,636
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.70 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.70 1.91 1.91 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 15,628.50 15,987.00 15,270.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 21,156.10 22,673.70 18,098.00 21,936.20
Year Ending Mar-19 7 26,707.60 28,827.30 23,132.00 24,529.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.70 6.70 6.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 23.15 24.90 18.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 32.56 34.94 30.20 37.31
Year Ending Mar-19 10 43.38 49.59 37.52 47.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,178.00 8,088.31 2,910.31 56.21
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,513.00 6,862.69 3,349.69 95.35
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,119.00 6,164.77 3,045.77 97.65
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,211.61 5,583.27 371.67 7.13
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,613.49 4,963.44 349.94 7.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.70 6.84 0.14 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.90 5.08 0.18 3.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5.49 4.95 0.55 9.92
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4.75 4.64 0.11 2.32
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3.70 4.27 0.57 15.41

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15,628.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21,156.10 21,767.70 21,470.60 21,470.60 21,936.20
Year Ending Mar-19 26,707.60 27,303.60 27,303.60 27,303.60 24,529.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 23.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32.56 32.62 33.00 33.00 37.31
Year Ending Mar-19 43.38 43.56 43.56 43.56 47.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Capital First Ltd News

» More CAPF.NS News