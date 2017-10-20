Edition:
Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€23.83
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.00
Day's Low
€23.78
Volume
15,762
Avg. Vol
52,082
52-wk High
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 -- --
(3) HOLD 2 2 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.14 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 289.17 308.00 273.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 318.38 335.00 301.24 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1.42 1.53 1.27 --
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.51 1.58 1.42 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 289.17 289.17 292.41 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 318.38 318.38 320.69 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.42 1.42 1.41 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 1.51 1.51 1.51 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

