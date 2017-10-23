Edition:
India

Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

CBRO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,413.00GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

-16.00 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
1,429.00
Open
1,426.00
Day's High
1,426.00
Day's Low
1,406.00
Volume
205,489
Avg. Vol
323,697
52-wk High
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 131.20 July 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 11 11 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.08 3.07 3.07 2.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 12 755.66 768.31 742.00 --
Year Ending Jul-18 13 794.28 814.03 777.72 796.20
Year Ending Jul-19 12 838.97 876.40 808.83 844.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 1 131.20 131.20 131.20 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 1 134.90 134.90 134.90 130.30
Year Ending Jul-17 13 129.77 134.74 124.50 --
Year Ending Jul-18 13 131.45 137.76 112.00 128.02
Year Ending Jul-19 12 135.43 145.20 120.00 133.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 3.87 5.00 1.60 4.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 755.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 794.28 794.28 793.25 789.21 796.20
Year Ending Jul-19 838.97 838.97 841.48 835.15 844.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 131.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 134.90 134.90 134.90 134.90 130.30
Year Ending Jul-17 129.77 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 131.45 131.45 130.65 130.06 128.02
Year Ending Jul-19 135.43 135.43 138.05 136.97 133.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 1 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 5 2
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Close Brothers Group PLC News

» More CBRO.L News