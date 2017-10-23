Edition:
Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

CCAG.DE on Xetra

51.87EUR
4:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.43 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
€52.30
Open
€52.01
Day's High
€52.16
Day's Low
€51.85
Volume
12,540
Avg. Vol
20,680
52-wk High
€57.02
52-wk Low
€17.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 171.67 172.60 171.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 225.50 243.50 216.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.49 5.31 3.59 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 5.10 5.40 4.92 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 43.30 43.30 43.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 171.67 170.83 170.83 169.50 --
Year Ending Dec-18 225.50 219.83 219.83 219.83 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

