Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 171.67 172.60 171.00 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 225.50 243.50 216.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.49 5.31 3.59 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 5.10 5.40 4.92 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 43.30 43.30 43.30 --