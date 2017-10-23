Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)
CCAG.DE on Xetra
51.87EUR
4:55pm IST
51.87EUR
4:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.43 (-0.82%)
€-0.43 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
€52.30
€52.30
Open
€52.01
€52.01
Day's High
€52.16
€52.16
Day's Low
€51.85
€51.85
Volume
12,540
12,540
Avg. Vol
20,680
20,680
52-wk High
€57.02
€57.02
52-wk Low
€17.90
€17.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|171.67
|172.60
|171.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|225.50
|243.50
|216.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|4.49
|5.31
|3.59
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|5.10
|5.40
|4.92
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|43.30
|43.30
|43.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|171.67
|170.83
|170.83
|169.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|225.50
|219.83
|219.83
|219.83
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Corestate acquires former headquarter of perfume brand 4711 in Cologne, Germany
- BRIEF-CORESTATE announces closing of the acquisition of ATOS Capital
- BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys 100 pct stake in ATOS Group
- BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding's free float is expanded by 14%
- BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys further micro living project in Viennaa