Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
CCH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,570.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,570.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,570.00
2,570.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
659,712
659,712
52-wk High
2,682.00
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00
1,602.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.42
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.94
|2.88
|2.88
|2.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|6,481.53
|6,679.00
|6,405.81
|6,373.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|6,654.52
|6,966.00
|6,519.20
|6,634.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.42
|0.63
|0.22
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.18
|1.24
|1.08
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1.31
|1.39
|1.21
|1.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.55
|16.54
|10.40
|9.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,426.05
|1,439.80
|13.75
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,811.33
|1,768.70
|42.63
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,816.50
|1,797.60
|18.90
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,316.50
|1,353.30
|36.80
|2.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1,471.38
|1,510.00
|38.62
|2.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.37
|0.41
|0.04
|9.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.40
|0.37
|0.03
|8.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.06
|-150.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.08
|0.09
|0.01
|12.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.44
|0.41
|0.03
|6.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,481.53
|6,482.79
|6,489.94
|6,474.79
|6,373.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,654.52
|6,665.52
|6,661.75
|6,662.28
|6,634.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.18
|1.17
|1.17
|1.15
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.31
|1.30
|1.29
|1.28
|1.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
- BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment
- Worst day in four months for Britain's FTSE as ex-divs, housebuilders weigh
- Cyclicals and ex-divs send European shares to four-month low
- UPDATE 2-Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise
- Cyclicals, housebuilders dent Britain's FTSE, Coca Cola HBC rises