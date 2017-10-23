CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)
CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
315.10INR
23 Oct 2017
315.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.65 (+1.50%)
Rs4.65 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs310.45
Rs310.45
Open
Rs310.00
Rs310.00
Day's High
Rs317.90
Rs317.90
Day's Low
Rs310.00
Rs310.00
Volume
166,222
166,222
Avg. Vol
75,294
75,294
52-wk High
Rs372.00
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
Rs230.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.29
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.14
|2.14
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2,959.58
|3,214.00
|2,522.32
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2,941.00
|2,941.00
|2,941.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|9,805.92
|10,251.00
|9,317.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|11,426.80
|11,726.00
|11,196.00
|12,494.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13,062.50
|13,889.00
|11,923.00
|15,179.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.29
|4.01
|2.57
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|10.90
|11.50
|10.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|11.46
|11.60
|11.40
|14.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13.89
|14.80
|12.49
|17.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,763.00
|2,454.28
|308.72
|11.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,959.58
|2,969.73
|10.15
|0.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,576.50
|2,779.47
|202.97
|7.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,519.00
|2,503.56
|15.44
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,594.18
|2,129.25
|464.93
|17.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.17
|2.03
|1.14
|35.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.29
|2.65
|0.64
|19.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.20
|3.44
|0.24
|7.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2.24
|1.95
|0.29
|12.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.40
|2.27
|0.13
|5.42
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,959.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2,941.00
|2,941.00
|2,941.00
|2,941.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,805.92
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,426.80
|11,426.80
|11,426.80
|11,233.70
|12,494.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,062.50
|13,062.50
|13,062.50
|13,093.00
|15,179.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|14.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.89
|13.89
|13.89
|13.98
|17.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list
- BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor
- BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list
- BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co
- REFILE-BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)