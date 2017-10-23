Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)
CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,331.50INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.25 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.25
Open
Rs1,314.50
Day's High
Rs1,344.00
Day's Low
Rs1,307.00
Volume
417,356
Avg. Vol
385,324
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|7.31
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|14,620.00
|19,575.00
|13,100.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|16,069.20
|16,889.00
|15,249.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|57,642.40
|83,091.00
|53,779.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|62,076.70
|65,610.00
|58,976.00
|71,247.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|71,340.80
|90,134.00
|66,061.00
|84,361.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|7.31
|8.30
|6.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|8.57
|8.57
|8.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|31.63
|58.53
|27.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19
|39.91
|52.96
|33.60
|43.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19
|45.97
|54.30
|40.09
|48.71
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,668.90
|14,568.00
|899.09
|6.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,620.00
|15,578.90
|958.92
|6.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,472.20
|13,304.10
|168.09
|1.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,582.30
|13,786.10
|796.20
|5.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,755.10
|13,392.20
|1,362.88
|9.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.22
|9.99
|1.77
|21.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.31
|17.32
|10.01
|136.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.28
|7.63
|0.35
|4.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8.60
|6.48
|2.12
|24.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7.70
|7.32
|0.38
|4.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,620.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|16,069.20
|16,069.20
|16,069.20
|16,069.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|57,642.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,076.70
|61,993.90
|61,936.50
|62,439.60
|71,247.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,340.80
|71,306.70
|71,295.80
|71,892.30
|84,361.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8.57
|8.57
|8.57
|8.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|39.91
|39.84
|39.11
|38.65
|43.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45.97
|45.92
|45.70
|46.25
|48.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6
- BRIEF-Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Container Corp of India seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
- BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA