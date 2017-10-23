Edition:
Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,331.50INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.25 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.25
Open
Rs1,314.50
Day's High
Rs1,344.00
Day's Low
Rs1,307.00
Volume
417,356
Avg. Vol
385,324
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 7.31 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.76 2.76 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 14,620.00 19,575.00 13,100.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 16,069.20 16,889.00 15,249.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 57,642.40 83,091.00 53,779.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 62,076.70 65,610.00 58,976.00 71,247.10
Year Ending Mar-19 18 71,340.80 90,134.00 66,061.00 84,361.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 7.31 8.30 6.20 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8.57 8.57 8.57 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 31.63 58.53 27.22 --
Year Ending Mar-18 19 39.91 52.96 33.60 43.81
Year Ending Mar-19 19 45.97 54.30 40.09 48.71

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,668.90 14,568.00 899.09 6.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,620.00 15,578.90 958.92 6.56
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,472.20 13,304.10 168.09 1.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,582.30 13,786.10 796.20 5.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,755.10 13,392.20 1,362.88 9.24
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8.22 9.99 1.77 21.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.31 17.32 10.01 136.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.28 7.63 0.35 4.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8.60 6.48 2.12 24.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7.70 7.32 0.38 4.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,620.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 16,069.20 16,069.20 16,069.20 16,069.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 57,642.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62,076.70 61,993.90 61,936.50 62,439.60 71,247.10
Year Ending Mar-19 71,340.80 71,306.70 71,295.80 71,892.30 84,361.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.31 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8.57 8.57 8.57 8.57 --
Year Ending Mar-17 31.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 39.91 39.84 39.11 38.65 43.81
Year Ending Mar-19 45.97 45.92 45.70 46.25 48.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Container Corporation of India Ltd News

