Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 14,620.00 19,575.00 13,100.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 16,069.20 16,889.00 15,249.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 20 57,642.40 83,091.00 53,779.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 18 62,076.70 65,610.00 58,976.00 71,247.10 Year Ending Mar-19 18 71,340.80 90,134.00 66,061.00 84,361.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 7.31 8.30 6.20 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8.57 8.57 8.57 -- Year Ending Mar-17 21 31.63 58.53 27.22 -- Year Ending Mar-18 19 39.91 52.96 33.60 43.81 Year Ending Mar-19 19 45.97 54.30 40.09 48.71