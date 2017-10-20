Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)
CDAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
27.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€27.65
€27.65
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
12,566
12,566
52-wk High
€30.00
€30.00
52-wk Low
€16.10
€16.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.40
|2.40
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|762.42
|766.00
|758.00
|741.53
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|788.54
|794.30
|781.40
|761.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|1.62
|1.69
|1.58
|1.46
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|1.95
|2.18
|1.81
|1.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|13.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|108.45
|117.72
|9.27
|8.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|150.00
|150.95
|0.95
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|289.55
|302.45
|12.90
|4.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|105.40
|105.48
|0.08
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|134.70
|131.54
|3.16
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|762.42
|762.42
|759.70
|759.70
|741.53
|Year Ending Sep-18
|788.54
|788.54
|786.14
|786.14
|761.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.62
|1.62
|1.59
|1.59
|1.46
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.95
|1.95
|1.89
|1.89
|1.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab
- BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros