Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 5 762.42 766.00 758.00 741.53 Year Ending Sep-18 5 788.54 794.30 781.40 761.33 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 5 1.62 1.69 1.58 1.46 Year Ending Sep-18 5 1.95 2.18 1.81 1.60 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.50 10.50 10.50 13.40